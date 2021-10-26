SSB head constable admit card 2021 released at ssbrectt.gov.in, download now
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the admit card for documentation and DMR/ RME for the post of head constable (Ministerial). Candidates who have applied for the SSB Head Constable posts can download their admit card from the official website of SSB at www.ssbrectt.gov.in.
The documentation and detailed & review medical exam for the post of head constable (min) in SSB will be held from November 9. Candidates can download their admit card through registration id and password.
Here is the direct link to download the admit
How to Download SSB Head Constable Admit Card 2021
Visit the official website of SSB.i.e.ssbrectt.gov.in.
On the homepage click on the link for SSB Head Constable Ministerial Admit Card 2021
Key in your registration id, password, captcha and click on login
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download the admit card keep the hard copy for future reference.