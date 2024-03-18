SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1061 PGT posts till April 18; apply link here

State Selection Board, Odisha, has begun the applictaion process for 1061 Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) Posts. The applictaion process will conclude on April 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in. SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024: Apply Online for 1061 Post Graduate Teacher Vacancies

Direct link to apply

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1061 Post Graduate Teacher posts.

SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate should be between the age of 21 years and 38 years.

SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024 selection process: The selection shall be based on a written test and a career assessment.

SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for the Unreserved / SEBC category and ₹200 only for Candidates from Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe and PwD categories.

SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply online link

Next, click on the "Online Application for Recruitment to the Posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in Non-Govt. Aided Higher Secondary Schools of Odisha"

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.