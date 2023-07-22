Home / Education / Employment News / SSC CAPF, Delhi Police SI 2023 notification today on ssc.nic.in

SSC CAPF, Delhi Police SI 2023 notification today on ssc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 22, 2023 08:52 AM IST

SSC will release the notification for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Exam (SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF 2023) today on ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the detailed notification for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF 2023) today, July 22. Candidates can check it and subsequently, apply for these posts on the commission's website, ssc.nic.in.

Notification for SSC CAPF, Delhi Police SI 2023 recruitment today on ssc.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
The commission will mention number of vacancies, eligibility criteria including age limit, physical requirements, educational qualification for these posts, schedule of various activities, application fee, examination scheme, etc. in the notification.

“Candidates may please note that due to administrative reasons the Notice of “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023” will be published on 22.07.2023 on the website of the Staff Selection Commission i.e.https://ssc.nic.in. The candidates are, therefore, advised to keep a close watch on the website of the Commission,” reads a notice issued by SSC on July 20.

As per the exam calendar of the commission, the notice was supposed to be out on July 20, which has now been delayed. For further information, candidates can visit ssc.nic.in.

