The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 on July 22. Candidates will be able to check the notification at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC SI, CAPF 2023 notification releasing on July 22 at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

“Candidates may please note that due to administrative reasons the Notice of “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023” will be published on 22.07.2023 on the website of the Staff Selection Commission i.e.https://ssc.nic.in. The candidates are, therefore, advised to keep a close watch on the website of the Commission”, reads the official notification.

Candidates can check the notice here

The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 notification was previously scheduled to be released on July 20 according to the SSC calendar.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.