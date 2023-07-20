Home / Education / Employment News / SSC SI, CAPF 2023 notification releasing on July 22 at ssc.nic.in

SSC SI, CAPF 2023 notification releasing on July 22 at ssc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 20, 2023 08:20 PM IST

SSC will release the notification for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 on July 22.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 on July 22. Candidates will be able to check the notification at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC SI, CAPF 2023 notification releasing on July 22 at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
SSC SI, CAPF 2023 notification releasing on July 22 at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

“Candidates may please note that due to administrative reasons the Notice of “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023” will be published on 22.07.2023 on the website of the Staff Selection Commission i.e.https://ssc.nic.in. The candidates are, therefore, advised to keep a close watch on the website of the Commission”, reads the official notification.

Candidates can check the notice here

The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 notification was previously scheduled to be released on July 20 according to the SSC calendar.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out