SSC CGL 2021 final result out on ssc.nic.in, check cut-offs
The commission has provisionally recommended a total of 7,541 candidates for various posts, based on their merit and preferences filled by them during the recruitment process.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday announced final result of the Combined Graduate-Level examination or SSC CGL 2021. Candidates can check it on ssc.nic.in.
The commission has also announced category-wise cut-off marks:
SSC CGL 2021 cut-off on percentage of mistakes: Module 1 (Data Entry Speed Test of the Computer Proficiency Test)
SC: 7%
ST: 7%
OBC: 7%
EWS: 7%
OH: 10%
HH: 10%
VH: 10%
PwD (Others): 10%
UR: 5%
Cut-off on total marks of Module II + Module-III of CPT
SC: 100
ST: 100
OBC: 100
EWS: 100
OH: 100
HH: 100
VH: 100
PwD (Others): 100
UR: 120
Cut-off on percentage of mistakes in DEST for the post of Tax Assistant
SC: 7%
ST: 7%
OBC: 7%
EWS: 7%
OH: 10%
HH: 10%
VH: 10%
PwD (Others): 10%
UR: 5%
For more details, check the result notice here.