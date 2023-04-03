Home / Education / Employment News / SSC CGL 2023 applictaion process begins at ssc.nic.in, check details

SSC CGL 2023 applictaion process begins at ssc.nic.in, check details

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 03, 2023 09:02 PM IST

SSC CGL 2023 application process started at ssc.nic.in, apply till May 3.

Staff Selection Commission begins the applictaion process for SSC CGL Exam 2023 on April 3. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 3. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2023 applictaion process begins at ssc.nic.in
SSC CGL 2023 applictaion process begins at ssc.nic.in

The applictaion correction window will be activated from May 7 to May 8. The applictaion fee is 100.

The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in two tiers i.e. Tier 1 and Tier 2. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer.

For all positions, Paper-I is required. Only applicants who apply for and are shortlisted in Tier-I for the positions of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Statistical Investigator Grade-II in the office of the Registrar General of India (M/o Home Affairs) will be eligible for Paper-II.

Details here

SSC CGL 2023 registration: Know how to apply

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Login to the account by entering the credentials and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc
ssc.nic.in ssc
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out