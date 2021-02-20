SSC CGL Tier-2 results 2019 declared, check here

SSC CGL Tier-2 results 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination Tier-2 2019 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-2 examination 2019 can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the CGL Tier-II Computer-Based examination 2019 from November 15 to 18, 2020, while CGL Tier-III, Descriptive Paper was held on November 22, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

"Based on aggregate performance in Tier-I & Tier-II Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper). The candidates who are not qualified in Tier-II will not be eligible for evaluation of TierIII (Descriptive Paper) and they will not be considered for further selection process," reads the official notice.

SSC CGL Tier-2 results (List-1):

SSC CGL Tier-2 results (List-2):





SSC CGL Tier-2 results (List-3):





How to check SSC CGL Tier-2 results:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the results section and click on the link to check the results

The SSC CGL Tier-2 results in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its printout for future use.