SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019 for central region released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit cards by visiting the regional website of SSC.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-2 2019 examination for Central Region.
Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit cards by visiting the regional website of SSC.
The commission will conduct the SSC CHSL Tier-2 examination 2019 on February 14, 2021.
Direct link to download SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019 for the central region.
How to download SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019:
1) Visit the regional website of SSC at ssc-cr.org
2) On the home page, click on the link to download CHSL admit card
3) Key in your credentials and login
4) The SSC CHSL Tier 2 2019 application status will be displayed on the screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI JE Recruitment 2021: 48 vacancies on offer, here's direct link to apply
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.gov.in on or before February 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to amend Apprenticeship Act to enhance opportunities for youth: Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CDAC Recruitment 2021: 100 Project Engineer and Technician vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at cdac.in on or before February 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transfers not to exceed 15% of staff under new Karnataka govt norm for lecturers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021: 106 teaching vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the positions online at visvabharati.ac.in on or before February 27, 2021, until 6pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army recruitment rally for Punjab, JK, Ladakh in Jammu from March 1
- A recruitment rally of the Army for the post of Sepoy Pharma will be conducted for eligible candidates of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from March 1-10 at Sunjwan Military Station in Jammu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IOCL JE Recruitment 2021: 16 vacancies on offer, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at iocrefrecruit.in on or before February 19, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: 1383 vacancies in Telangana and Delhi on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before February 26, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021: 377 Grade-IV vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online rural.assam.gov.in on or before February 10, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 more arrested in Karnataka PSC exam leak case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAG recruitment 2021: 10,811 vacancies of auditors and accountants on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before February 19, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021: 322 vacancies on offer, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.gov.in on or before February 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh GDS Recruitment 2021: 2296 vacancies on offer, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before February 26, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KDCCB Recruitment 2021: 100 Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant posts on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before January 31, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHRC Recruitment 2021: Application closing soon for 26 vacancies, check details
- National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has invited applications for recruitment against 26 vacancies for Stenographer, Research Assistant and other posts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox