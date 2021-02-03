IND USA
SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019.(Screengrab )
SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019 for central region released, here's direct link

  • Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit cards by visiting the regional website of SSC.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:26 AM IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-2 2019 examination for Central Region.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit cards by visiting the regional website of SSC.

The commission will conduct the SSC CHSL Tier-2 examination 2019 on February 14, 2021.

Direct link to download SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019 for the central region.

How to download SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019:

1) Visit the regional website of SSC at ssc-cr.org

2) On the home page, click on the link to download CHSL admit card

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The SSC CHSL Tier 2 2019 application status will be displayed on the screen

