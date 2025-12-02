SSC GD Constable 2026: Apply for 25,487 vacancies at ssc.gov.in; check eligibility, dates and how to fill the form

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the SSC GD Constable 2026 recruitment, announcing 25,487 vacancies across the BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, Assam Rifles and the Secretariat Security Force. The SSC GD 2026 application form is now available on the Commission’s new portal, ssc.gov.in, and candidates can apply online until December 31, 2025 (11 pm). This recruitment cycle is one of the biggest opportunities for Class 10 pass candidates aiming to join India’s paramilitary forces.

According to the notice, the last date for fee payment is January 1, 2026, while the SSC GD correction window will remain open from January 8 to 10, 2026. The SSC GD Constable exam date 2026 is scheduled between February and April 2026, and the test will be conducted in English, Hindi and 13 regional languages.

Out of the 25,487 SSC GD vacancies, 23,467 posts are for male candidates and 2,020 for female candidates. The force-wise and category-wise distribution has been detailed in the notification, and SSC has stated that the vacancy numbers may be revised based on final requirements.

SSC GD Constable 2026 notification out: 25,487 vacancies, apply by Dec 31 SSC GD Constable 2026 Eligibility To apply for the SSC GD recruitment, candidates must have passed Class 10/Matriculation from a recognised board on or before January 1, 2026. They must also meet the age criteria, domicile norms and physical standards mentioned by SSC. Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are not eligible.

NCC certificate holders are eligible for bonus marks:

NCC ‘A’ certificate: 2% marks

NCC ‘B’ certificate: 3% marks

NCC ‘C’ certificate: 5% marks

These marks will be added to the candidate’s score in the SSC GD Computer-Based Examination (CBE).

Candidates must also meet PET and PST requirements. For the PET, male applicants must complete a 5 km run in 24 minutes, while female candidates must complete a 1.6 km run in 8.5 minutes. Relaxations apply for Ladakh candidates and other eligible categories.

SSC GD 2026: Selection Process

The recruitment process includes:

Computer-Based Examination (CBE)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Document Verification

The exam will be held in multiple shifts across the country.

How to Apply for SSC GD Constable 2026 SSC has introduced a new digital platform, and candidates must complete a fresh One-Time Registration (OTR) on ssc.gov.in. Older OTRs created on ssc.nic.in will not be accepted.

Step 1: Visit ssc.gov.in

Click on the registration link for the GD Constable Exam 2026.

Step 2: Complete One-Time Registration

Fill in personal details, Aadhaar number (recommended), mobile number and email ID.

Upload a live photograph taken by webcam or smartphone, along with a clear signature in the required format.

Step 3: Fill the GD Constable application form

Enter educational details, domicile, category information, NCC certificate details, exam centre preferences and force preferences.

Step 4: Pay the SSC GD application fee

Rs. 100 for General, OBC, and EWS male candidates

No fee for women, SC, ST, and eligible Ex-servicemen

Fees can be paid through UPI, net banking or debit/credit cards.

Step 5: Submit and download confirmation

After submission, download the confirmation page and fee receipt. Candidates can make corrections during the January 8–10 window.

Conclusion The SSC GD Constable 2026 recruitment offers a major opportunity for young candidates seeking government jobs in the defence and paramilitary sector. With over 25,000 vacancies and a streamlined application process on SSC’s new portal, candidates are advised to apply early, follow the new OTR guidelines carefully and begin preparing for the CBE scheduled between February and April 2026.

Note: Candidates are advised to go through the notification carefully before applying.