SSC GD Constable 2026 notification out: 25,487 vacancies, apply by Dec 31

SSC GD Constable 2026 notification out: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Constable (General Duty) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2026, inviting online applications from eligible candidates. The application window is open from December 1 to December 31, 2025 (11 pm), while applicants can pay the online fee until January 1, 2026. A correction window will be available from January 8 to 10, 2026, allowing candidates to edit their submitted forms after paying the prescribed correction charges. SSC GD Constable 2026 notification OUT: The selection process involves multiple tests including a Computer Based Examination. (ssc.gov.in)

This recruitment drive aims to fill 25,487 vacancies, including posts in the BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, Assam Rifles, and the Secretariat Security Force. Of the total vacancies, 23,467 are for male candidates and 2,020 for female candidates, across various forces. These numbers are tentative and may be revised by the Commission.

Eligibility: Candidates must have passed Class 10/Matriculation by January 1, 2026, and meet the age, domicile, and physical standards specified in the notification. Persons with Disabilities are not eligible for this examination.

NCC ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ certificate holders will receive bonus marks of 2%, 3%, and 5%, respectively, which will be added to their CBE scores.

The selection process includes a Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Detailed Medical Examination (DME), and Document Verification. The CBE will be held between February and April 2026 in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages.

PET standards include a 5 km run in 24 minutes for men and a 1.6 km run in 8.5 minutes for women, with relaxations for candidates from Ladakh.

Applications must be submitted through SSC’s website, ssc.gov.in, or via the mySSC mobile app. A fresh One-Time Registration (OTR) is compulsory, as earlier registrations on ssc.nic.in are no longer valid.

Candidates must upload a live photograph and a properly formatted signature; incorrect uploads may lead to rejection unless Aadhaar-based authentication is used.

The application fee is Rs. 100, while women, SC, ST and eligible Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Note: Before applying, candidates must go through the instructions given in the Notice of the Examination, very carefully.