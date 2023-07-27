SSC JE 2023 notification out, apply for 1324 vacancies on ssc.nic.in
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started registrations for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023 on ssc.nic.in.
Staff Selection Commission has issued notification and started registrations for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SSC JE 2023 on ssc.nic.in. The last date to submit forms is August 16.
The computer based exam for SSC JE 2023 is tentatively scheduled for October 2023.
Vacancy details:
Border Roads Organization (Male candidates only)
JE (C): 431
JE (E&M): 55
Central Public Works Department
JE (C): 421
JE (E): 124
Central Water Commission
JE (C): 188
JE (M): 23
Farakka Barrage Project
JE (C): 15
JE (M): 6
Military Engineer Services
JE (C): 29
JE (E&M): 18
Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works)
JE (C): 7
JE (M): 1
National Technical Research Organization
JE (C): 4
JE (E): 1
JE (M): 1
Total vacancies: 1,324
Eligibility criteria is different for each post. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more information.
The application fee of SSC JE 2023 is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the fee.
Here is the SSC JE 2023 notification.
