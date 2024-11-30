SSC JHT Paper I 2024 exam city slip out at ssc.gov.in, admit card release date announced

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JHT Paper I 2024 exam city slip. Candidates who want to appear for Combined Hindi Translator Examination, 2024 (Paper-I) can check their examination city details through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC JHT Paper I 2024 exam city slip out, admit card release date announced

The Computer-Based examination (CBE), which will consist of two papers, is scheduled to be held on December 9, 2024.

The Paper I will comprise of questions from General Hindi and General English. The exam duration is for 2 hours. A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks. Paper-I will consist of Objective Type Multiple choice questions only. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I.

Paper 2 is descriptive and will comprise translation and an essay. The question paper will have 200 marks, and the exam will last 2 hours.

The SSC JHT admit card will be released on December 4, 2024. It can be accessed through the designated login moduleon the website.

SSC JHT Paper I 2024 exam city slip: How to download

Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the exam city slip by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on login link and a new page will open.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The SSC JHT Paper I 2024 exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Check the exam city slip and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 312 posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Senior Translator for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India. The registration process started on August 2 and ended on August 25, 2024.