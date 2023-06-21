SSC LDC Result 2017: Lower Division Clerk final result out on ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday announced final results of the Lower Division Clerk Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2017 or SSC LDC 2017. Candidates who participated in this recruitment process can go to ssc.nic.in and check their selection status. SSC LDC Result 2017: Lower Division Clerk final result announced on ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

The exam was held for group C staff in Central Secretariat Clerical Service, Armed Forces Headquarters Clerical Service, Indian Foreign Service (IFS) (B), Central Passport Organization under Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), Department of Legal Affairs (DoLA) and O/o Registrar General of India under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Result of paper 2 of SSC LDC was announced on September 27, 2022 and on the basis of performance in papers 1 and 2, a total of 40 candidates have been recommended for appointment in the Central Secretariat Clerical Service, the commission said.

One candidate has been recommended for Indian Foreign Services (Ministry of External Affairs) and five for the Ministry of Railway (Railway Board).

Five candidates have been shortlisted for appointment at the O/o Registrar General of India under the Ministry of Home Affairs, it added.

The commission has also announced cut-off marks for these posts in the result notification.

“The candidates recommended are subject to fulfilling all the eligibility conditions prescribed in the Notice of the Examination and also subject to thorough verification of their identity with reference to their photograph, signatures, handwritings, etc. on the Application Forms, Admission Certificates, etc. The result is available on SSC’s website: https://ssc.nic.in,” SSC said.

“The result of the AFHQ Cadre has not been declared as per the order dated 18.05.2023 of the Hon’ble CAT, PB New Delhi passed in OA No. 2351/2017 & 2600/2017. Details of marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on website of the Commission shortly,” it added.

SSC LDC 2017 result link (check under departmental exams).

Result notification.