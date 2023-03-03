Home / Education / Employment News / SSC MTS 2022 application correction window closes today on ssc.nic.in

Published on Mar 03, 2023 02:18 PM IST

SSC MTS 2022: Candidates who submitted their application forms on or before the last date and need to make corrections can do it by logging in to ssc.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

SSC MTS 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application form correction window of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 or SSC MTS 2022 today, March 3. Candidates who submitted their application forms on or before the last date and need to make corrections can do it by logging in to ssc.nic.in.

The extended application window for SSC MTS 2022 was closed on February 24 and the last date to pay fee was February 26.

The correction window opened on February 2.

Through SSC MTS 2022, the commission aims to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies. The application process started on January 17.

How to edit SSC MTS 2022 application form

Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Now, login to the account by entering your credentials.

Make corrections to particulars submitted earlier.

