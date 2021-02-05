SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Registration begins, apply before March 21

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday invited online applications for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SSC MTS recruitment 2021 online at ssc.nic.in on or before March 21, 2021. However, the last date to pay the registration fee is March 23, 2021.

The commission will conduct the SSC MTS tier-1 examination from July 1 to 20, 2021, while the tier-2 examination is scheduled to be held on November 21, 2021.

"Details about vacancies will be provided in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, will be made available on the website of the Commission," reads the official notification.

A candidate must have passed the Matriculation Examination or its equivalent from a recognized Board.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of ₹100. "Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex- servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee," further reads the notice.

