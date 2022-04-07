Home / Education / Employment News / SSC MTS Tier 2 exam 2020 on May 8, details here
SSC MTS Tier 2 exam 2020 on May 8, details here

  • SSC MTS Paper 2 Exam 2020: Candidates who are eligible for SSC MTS tier 2 exam 2020 can go to ssc.nic.in to find more information about the exam.
SSC MTS Tier 2 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct conduct the Paper II (Descriptive) of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examinatin-2020 on May 8, 2020. Candidates who are eligible for SSC MTS tier 2 exam 2020 can go to ssc.nic.in to find more information about the exam.

The exam date is provisional and may change depending on the COVID-19 situation.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the SSC notification reads.

Result of SSC MTS paper 1 exam 2020 was announced in March this year. The test was conducted in computer-based mode at various centres around the country from October 5 to November 2, 2021.

A total of 44,680 candidates passed the tier 1 exam and are eligible to appear for the upcoming exam.

Here is the official notification:

Topics
ssc ssc.nic.in sarkari naukri + 1 more
Sign out