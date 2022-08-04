Home / Education / Employment News / SSC recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for JHT, JT, and SHT posts

SSC recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for JHT, JT, and SHT posts


Published on Aug 04, 2022 12:32 PM IST
  • Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment 2022: Application process for Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator posts ends today.
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on August 4, will close down the online application process for recruitment to the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator posts. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The application correction window will open on July 6. The computer-based test is scheduled to take place in October 2022.

SSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is Rs100. Candidates who are female and those who qualify for a reservation under SC/ST/ESM/PwD are exempted from paying the application fee.

SSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the SSC official website.

Register and proceed with the application.

Fulfill the application process.

Pay the application fee.

Submit form and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

