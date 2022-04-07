SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 skill test result announced, direct link here

SSC Steno Grade C&D 2019 Skill Test Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced Skill Test result of the Stenographer Grade C and D examination, 2019. Candidates who took the skill test can go to ssc.nic.in to download it.

Based on the cut-off fixed by the commission in the Skill Test, a total of 161 candidates for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 2101 for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’ have provisionally qualified and are eligible for document verification.

The skill test was conducted on October 21 and 22, 2022 and a total of 1215 Grade C and 7792 Grade D candidates were eligible to appear for it.

SSC Steno Grade C 2019 Skill Test Result

SSC Steno Grade D 2019 Skill Test Result

The commission has also announced category-wise cut-off marks of the test.

All qualified candidates are required to appear for document verification which is tentatively scheduled in the last week of April, 2022. The detailed schedule will be available on the regional websites of the SSC.

Details of error percentage of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in the Skill Test will be uploaded on the commission's website on April 12.