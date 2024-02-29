 Teach for India invites applications for the 2024 Fellowship program - Hindustan Times
Teach for India invites applications for the 2024 Fellowship program

Teach for India invites applications for the 2024 Fellowship program

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 29, 2024 10:14 AM IST

Selected applicants will go through a rigorous training program where they are motivated and challenged to bring change in the existing education paradigm.

Individuals who are interested in working towards educational equity for children may apply for the Teach For India 2024 Fellowship till March 17, 2024.

Individuals who are interested in working towards educational equity for children may apply for the Teach For India 2024 Fellowship till March 17, 2024.(HT Photo)
Individuals who are interested in working towards educational equity for children may apply for the Teach For India 2024 Fellowship till March 17, 2024.

According to a press release by Teach For India, the Fellowship program is looking for individuals who are passionate and want to become changemakers in the education sector. The duration of the Fellowship will be for 2 years and it is a full-time paid position.

Selected applicants will go through a rigorous training program where they are motivated and challenged to bring change in the existing education paradigm, mentioned the press release.

Eligibility Criteria as mentioned in the official website:

(1) Completed graduation by June/July 2024

(2) Applying for the first time for the 2024 Fellowship cohort, since July 2023.

(3) Citizen of India or Overseas Citizen of India(OCI).

The Fellowship Selection Process:

The Fellow selection process has 3 stages which include filling the application form, a phone interview and an assessment centre where shortlisted applicants will engage with Teach For India and other applicants through activities including sample teaching, critical thinking, a group activity and an interview, mentioned the official website.

For more information, visit the official website of Teach For India.

Exam and College Guide
