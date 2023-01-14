Telangana TSLPRB Final Exam Dates 2022 for SI, Constable revised, new dates here

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has revised Telangana TSLPRB Final Exam Dates 2022. The exam dates have been revised for Sub Inspector and Constable posts. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of TSLPRB at tslprb.in.

As per the revised schedule, SCT SI (IT & CO) exam will now be conducted on March 11, 2023 from 10 am to 1 pm. SCT ASI (FPB) exam will also be conducted on March 11, 2023 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. SCT PCs (Civil) and / or equivalent exam will be conducted on April 30, 2023 from 10 am to 1 pm and SCT PC (IT &CO) will be conducted on April 30, 2023 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The dates have been changed after TSLPRB received requests from Telangana State Public Service Commission. With the change in dates, candidates can appear for both SLPRB and TSPSC Exams. A total of 2,07,106 Candidates attended PMT / PET of which a total of 1,11,209 have qualified and have become eligible to take Final Written Examinations.

The TSLPRB examination is conducted for the posts of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables. This recruitment drive will fill up 16,929 Constable and 554 vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or equivalent posts.

Revised Schedule Here