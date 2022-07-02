Tezpur University recruitment: 37 Teaching Positions on Offer

Tezpur University, Assam has invited applications for 37 Teaching Positions. The application process will commence on June 6 and the last date for the submission of application form is July 5. Interested candidates can apply online at www.tezu.ernet.in. The last date for the submission of hard copy of the application along with all the required documents is July 15.

Tezpur University recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹1000 as application fee. The application fee is exempted for SC/ST/PWD category candidates.

Tezpur University recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 37 vacancies out of which 17 vacancies are for the professor posts, 17 vacancies are for the Associate Professor, and 3 vacancies are for the Assistant Professor.

Tezpur University recruitment : How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website of Tezpur University at www.tezu.ernet.in. After the submission of online application form candidates have to submit the hard copy of the online application form duly signed by the candidate and supported by self-certified photocopies of all supporting documents to the following address:

The Registrar, Tezpur University, P.O. Napaam, Dist. Sonitpur, PIN-784028, Assam.

