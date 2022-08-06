THDC India Limited recruitment: 109 Engineers vacancies on offer

THDC India Limited has invited applications for 109 Engineers vacancies. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is August 19. Candidates can submit the application fee till August 21. Candidates can apply online through the official website of THDC India Limited at thdc.co.in.

THDC India Limited vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 109 Engineers vacancies.

THDC India Limited application fee: Candidate belonging to General/OBC(NCL)/EWS category are required to pay non-refundable registration fee of ₹600 . The SC/ST/PwBDs/ExServicemen/Departmental candidates (THDCIL Employees only) need not pay the Registration fee.

THDC India Limited: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.thdc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below:

