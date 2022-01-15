TISS Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 23 posts, details here

Tata Institute of Social Sciences, TISS has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of TISS on tiss.edu. The last date to apply online is till January 30, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 23 posts in the organization.

The faculty positions is for its schools across the four campuses. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Professor: 10 Posts

Associate Professor: 5 Posts

Assistant Professor: 8 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply online for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

The selection will be e made on the basis of candidates’ previous record and their performance in the interview. The University may utilize seminar /colloquium/Lecture and/or any other mode as a supplementary method in selection process.

Application fees

The application fees is ₹2,000/- for General, OBC, EWS category and ₹500/- for SC/ST/PwD (Divyang) candidates. Fee is waived off for Female Candidates. Fee must be submitted through online mode only. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of TISS.