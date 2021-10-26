TN MRB reopens application portal for assistant medical officer recruitment

The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has reopened the application form portal for assistant medical officer recruitment, which it had notified in August 2020. The application forms are available on the official website and the deadline for submission of the forms is November 10.

“Applications are invited only through online mode up to 10.11.2021 for Direct Recruitment to the post of Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani, Yoga and Naturopathy) on temporary basis in Tamil Nadu Medical Service. Candidates who had already applied and paid the fee amount as per the earlier Notification dated:14.08.2020 need not apply again,” the TN MRB has said in the job notification released on October 26.

TN MRB recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha): 112 posts

Assistant Medical Officer (Ayurveda): 5 posts

Assistant Medical Officer (Homoeopathy): 13 posts

Assistant Medical Officer / Lecturer Grade-II (Yoga and Naturopathy): 35 posts

Assistant Medical Officer (Unani): 8 posts

The board will conduct a recruitment rest, in computer based format, in November. Exact date of the exam will be informed by the board on its official website. “The question paper will be set in Tamil only and will contain 200 objective questions each. There will be no negative mark for the wrong answer,” the TN MRB has said in the job notice available on its website.