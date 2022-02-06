Home / Education / Employment News / TN TRB admit card released for PG Assistant, Computer Instructor exams
TN TRB admit card released for PG Assistant, Computer Instructor exams

  • Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released the admit card for the post of postgraduate assistants/physical education directors grade -I and computer instructor grade I, here is the direct link.
TN TRB admit card released for PG Assistant, Computer Instructor exams(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 09:19 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released the admit card for the post of postgraduate assistants/physical education directors grade -I and computer instructor grade I in school education and other departments. All the candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of TRB at trb.tn.nic.in.

The computer-based exam for the post of postgraduate assistants/physical education directors grade -I and computer instructor grade I will be conducted from February 12 to February 15 and the schedule -II will be held in the afternoon session on February 16, 17, 18, and 20.

Candidats can download their admit card through the official website of TN TRB by using their User ID and password.

Direct link to download the TN TRB PG Assistant, Computer Instructor exams admit card

TN TRB admit card: How to download

Step 1 – Click Login

Step 2 – Enter User ID and password

Step 3 – Click Dashboard

Step 4 – Click Here to download Admit Card

Topics
admit card. hall ticket ‪tamil nadu‬ + 1 more
