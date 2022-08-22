TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications ends today for CCSE Group-1 services posts

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will on August 22 conclude the application process for direct recruitment to the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group-I Services) . Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies for different posts. Out of 92 vacancies, 18 are for the post of Deputy Collector, 26 are for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police, 25 are for the post of Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), 13 are for the post of Deputy Registrar of Co- operative Societies, 7 are for the post of Assistant Director of Rural Development, and 3 are for the post of District Employment Officer in Tamil Nadu General Service.

The application correction window will open from August 27, 2022 till August 29, 2022 till 11:59 pm.

The preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 30, 2022 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Educational qualifications: Applicants should possess a degree from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or any other Educational Institutions.

The registration fee is Rs.150 and the preliminary exam fee is Rs.100. Exam fee is exempted for certain reserved categories. Fee can be paid in online mode only. The preliminary exam will be conducted for 300 marks.

The selection will be made in three successive stages- (i) Preliminary Examination for selection of candidates for admission to the Main Written Examination (ii) Main Written Examination and (iii) an Oral Test in the shape of an Interview.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in

Click on notifications understand important links tab

Click on “apply online” link against Combined Civil Services Examination-I

Key in your details and fill in the form

Upload documents, pay fee and submit the form

