TNPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 64 for Fisheries Inspector posts

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for the post of Fisheries Inspector posts. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is November 12. Interested candidates can apply at the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The application correction window will active from November 17 to November 19.

The CBT examination will conducted on February 8, 2023.

TNPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 64 vacancies of Inspector of Fisheries in Fisheries Department.

TNPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The candidates are required to pay the registration fee of ₹150 and the exam fee of ₹150.

TNPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”

Register and proceed with the application

Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.