TNPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 9 English and Tamil reporter vacancies

Published on Sep 13, 2022 02:21 PM IST

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 9 English and Tamil reporter posts.

ByHT Education Desk

Tamil Nadu Public Service commission has invited application for the posts of English Reporter and Tamil Reporter included in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service. Interested candidates can apply online at tnpsc.gov.in till October 12. Candidates can edit their applications from October 17 till October 19.

TNPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 9 vacancies of which 6 vacancies are for the post of English Reporter and 3 vacancies are for the post of Tamil Reporter in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service.

TNPSC recruitment 2022 fees: The registration fee is 150 and the examination fee is 200.

TNPSC recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates must hold bachelors degree.

TNPSC recruitment 2022 selection process: Selection will take place in two stages:

Examination (Computer Based Test Method)

Oral Test in the shape of an interview.

For more details check notification here

Direct link to apply here

