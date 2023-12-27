close_game
TPSC Recruitment 2023: Applictaion begins for Assistant Professor posts, apply at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

TPSC Recruitment 2023: Applictaion begins for Assistant Professor posts, apply at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 27, 2023 05:26 PM IST

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) starts the application process for Assistant Professor posts.

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has begun the application process for Assistant Professor posts today, December 27. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at tpsc.tripura.gov.in till January 29.

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) begins application process for Assistant Professor posts

Direct link to apply

TPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive aims to fill 12 vacancies for Assistant Professors in different super speciality disciplines of A.G.M.C && G.B. Pant Hospital under the Health and Family Welfare Department, Govt. of Tripura.

TPSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: For general candidates, the application fee is 400. The application fee is 350 for those who are physically challenged, SC/ST, BPL card holders, or both.

TPSC Assistant Professor posts 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the ‘Online Applications’ tab

Next, click on the Assistant Professor 2023 application link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit

Download and take a printout for future reference

Exam and College Guide
