TPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Assistant Professor posts from Dec 27

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited applications for Assistant Professor posts. The application process will commence on December 27 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 29, 2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at tpsc.tripura.gov.in. TPSC Recruitment 2023: 12 vacancies for Assistant Professors

TPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 12 vacancies for Assistant Professors in different super speciality disciplines of A.G.M.C && G.B. Pant Hospital under the Health and Family Welfare Department , Govt. of Tripura.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

TPSC Recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 50 years as of January 29.

TPSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹400 for General candidates. For SC/ST/BPL card holders/ Physically handicapped candidates the applictaion fee is ₹350.

TPSC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the online applictaion link

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification below: