Tripura Public Service Commission to recruit food safety officers

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited applications to recruit food safety officers under the state health and family welfare department. A total of 8 vacancies are open for recruitment. The application forms will be available on the website of the Commission from August 25 and the deadline for submission of the application forms is September 24.

Job details

Candidates should have a degree in food technology or diary technology or bio-technology or oil technology or agricultural science or veterinary sciences or biochemistry or microbiology or masters degree in Chemistry or BUMS, BSMS, MBBS, BHMS or BDS.

Candidates should be between 18 to 40 years as on September 24.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and interview. Only those candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for an interview.