TSLPRB Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for 151 APP posts

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has invited applications for the various posts of Assistant Public Prosecutors (APP) in the Telangana State Prosecution Department. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of Telangana Police at https://www.tslprb.in/ and apply.

The application process began on August 11 and the last date to apply is August 29.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 151 vacancies of APP in the department.

Telangana Police recruitment 2021 age limit:

Candidates applying for the post of APP should not have crossed the age of 34 years as of July 1, 2021.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2021 Educational qualification:

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in any subject plus a bachelor's degree in law (LLB / BL) from an Indian university established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act, or State Act, or any other institution recognised by the University Grants Commission, or any other equivalent qualification. Candidates who have completed a five-year law course after completing their intermediate are also eligible.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2021 Application fee:

The application fee is ₹1500 and the application fee for the local candidates of the Telangana State belonging to SC and ST categories is ₹750.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website at https://www.tslprb.in/

On the homepage click on the Apply online tab

Candidates need to register first

After registration fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Take the printout of the application form