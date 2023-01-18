TSPSC Group 2 recruitment 2023: Apply for 783 Group-II Services posts

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has begun the application process for 783 posts of Group-II Services in the State of Telangana. Interested candidates can apply online at www.tspsc.gov.in till February 16.

TSPSC Group 2 recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 783 posts of Group-II Services in the State of Telangana.

TSPSC Group 2 recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the Maximum age should be 44 years.

TSPSC Group 2 recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹200 as an online Application Processing Fee. The applicants have to pay RS. 120 as Examination Fee.

TSPSC Group 2 recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in

Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete the candidate registration

Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

