UCIL invites applications to fill 16 vacancies in Foreman post

Published on Nov 11, 2021 05:30 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applications to fill 16 positions of foreman purely on contract basis for one year with a consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs.46,020. Candidates not more than 35 years of age as on December 15, 2021 having Diploma in Mining and Mine Surveying and possessing Foreman/ Second Class/ First Class Certificate of Competency (unrestricted) for underground metalliferrous mines from DGMS with minimum 5 years experience in underground metaliferrous mines after obtaining diploma are eligible to apply.

Candidates have to apply in the prescribed format by sending the application form to the Gen.Manager(Inst./Pers.&IRs./CP) on or before December 15.

“Only shortlisted candidates will be called for test and/or interview. Verification of original certificates with regard to age, qualifications, work experience and other documents as asked for will be done only at the time of interview,” the UCIL has informed candidates.

The application format is available on the official website of UCIL and the deadline by which the application should reach the concerned authority is December 15.

Job details

 

 

