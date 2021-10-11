Home / Education / Employment News / UCIL recruitment 2021: 242 Apprenticeship vacancies in Jharkhand region on offer
employment news

UCIL recruitment 2021: 242 Apprenticeship vacancies in Jharkhand region on offer

  • UCIL recruitment 2021:Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applications from candidates for trade apprentices training.
UCIL Recruitment 2021.(Shutterstock)
UCIL Recruitment 2021.(Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applications from candidates for  trade apprentices training. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is October 29. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of UCIL at ucil.gov.in.

UCIL recruitment 2021 vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 242 vacancies for all units of the Jharkhand region out of which 108 vacancies are for jaduguda unit, 54 vacancies are for the Narwapahar unit and 80 vacancies are for the Turamidhi unit.

UCIL recruitment 2021 age limit:

 The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 25 years as on October 29.

UCIL recruitment 2021 educational qualification: 

Candidates should be class 10th / Matric pass with ITI examination certificate in relevant trade.

UCIL recruitment 2021 selection process: The selection of the candidates will be based on merit i.e the marks on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in  ITI in respective trade.

UCIL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ucil recruitment ucil
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out