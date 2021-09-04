Home / Education / Employment News / UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for Private Secretary & other posts
UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for Private Secretary & other posts

UIDAI to recruit candidates for Private Secretary and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UIDAI on uidai.gov.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 03:43 PM IST

Unique Identification Authority of India, UIDAI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Private Secretary and other posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of UIDAI on uidai.gov.in. The last date to apply for posts is till September 23, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 15 posts in the organization. The recruitment for the posts mentioned below will be on deputation (Foreign Service tesm) basis for appointment at various regional offices from amongst the suitable and eligible officers. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
Private Secretary 7 Posts 
Deputy Director 3 Posts 
Section Officer 3 Posts
Assistant Accounts Officer 2 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the Detailed Notification available here for eligibility criteria that includes educational qualification and age limit.

Other Details 

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form to the mentioned address on the official notification of each place. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of UIDAI. 

 

 

