UKMSSB recruitment 2021: 40 vacancies for dental hygienist on offer
Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board, Dehradun has invited applications for the posts of dental hygienist in the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Uttrakhand. The application process began on October 8 and the last date to apply is November 6. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UKMSSB at ukmssb.org.
UKMSSB recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 vacancies of Dental Hygienist in the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department of Uttrakhand.
UKMSSB recruitment 2021 age limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 18 to 42 as on July 1, 2021.
UKMSSB recruitment 2021: How to apply
Visit the official website of UKMSSB at ukmssb.org
On the homepage click on the apply tab
Register yourself
Fill the application form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference
Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the official notification below