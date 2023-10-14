UKPSC recruitment 2023: Application begins for 1097 Junior Engineer posts, apply at psc.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) begins the application process for Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination-2023. The application process will end on November 3. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at psc.uk.gov.in. UKPSC Begins Application Process for Junior Engineer Service Exam-2023

The application edit window will be active from October 10 to October 19.

UKPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1097 vacancies of Junior Engineer.

UKPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The fee for applicants from the general/OBC/EWS category is ₹172.30, while the charge for applicants from the SC/ST category is ₹82.30. PWD candidates have to pay ₹22 as an application fee.

UKPSC JE Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the Apply link for the Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination-2023

Register and proceed with the application

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Upload photo and signature

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

