Union Bank SO Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 606 posts, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 23, 2024 01:04 PM IST

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2024 registration process ends today. The direct link to apply is given here.

Union Bank of India will close the registration process for Specialist Officer posts on February 23, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the link on the official website of Union Bank of India at unionbankofindia.co.in.

The last date for printing your application is till March 9, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 606 posts in the organisation.

Direct link to apply for Union Bank SO Recruitment 2024

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of Union Bank of India at unionbankofindia.co.in.
  • Click on recruitment link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Specialist Officer posts link.
  • Apply online link will be available.
  • Check the link and fill the registration details.
  • Once registration is done, login to the account.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 850 for GEN/EWS/OBC category candidates. For SC/ST/PwBD candidates, the application fee is 175. The payment should be done through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Union Bank of India.

