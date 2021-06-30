UP NHM Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2800 vacancies

National Health Mission (NHM) Uttar Pradesh has released an official notification inviting online applications for over 2,800 posts on a contractual basis for six Month Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) Training for the 2021-22 session.

The online registration process began on June 30 and the last date to apply is July 20.

Out of 2,800 vacancies, 1,120 are for the unreserved category, 280 are for the EWS category, 756 are for the OBC category, 588 are for the SC category, and 56 for the ST category.

UP NHM recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be of below 35 years age.

UP NHM recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a degree in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) from a recognized Institute/B.Sc. Nursing or Post-Basic B.Sc.

UP NHM recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of National Health Mission at http://upnrhm.gov.in/

On the homepage click on the Updates

Step I click on the link that reads ‘Application form link for 2,800 CHO’

Register your personal details and contact details

Your ID and Password will be sent to your registered Phone number and Email Id

Step II Re-Log in and fill the application form and upload all the relevant documents

Note: For details check the notification on the official website of the National Health Mission