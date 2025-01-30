Menu Explore
UP Police Constable 2024 PET admit card release date out at uppbpb.gov.in, check notice

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 30, 2025 02:20 PM IST

UP Police Constable 2024 PET admit card release date have been announced. The official notice is given here. 

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB has released UP Police Constable 2024 PET admit card release date. Candidates who want to appear for Physical Efficiency Test can check the notice on the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable 2024 PET admit card release date out at uppbpb.gov.in( Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) )
UP Police Constable 2024 PET admit card release date out at uppbpb.gov.in( Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) )

As per the official notice, the Physical Efficiency Test will begin on February 10, 2025. The admit card for Phase 1 physical efficiency test admit card will be made available on February 3, 2025 and the Phase 2 physical efficiency test admit card will be made available on February 10, 2025. Candidates will have to download the hall ticket where details about the examination centre, PET date and time will be mentioned.

To download the PET admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

2. Click on UP Police Constable 2024 PET admit card link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

If any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card, they can contact the helpline number-8867786192.

The recruitment examination for over 48 lakh students was conducted in two phases. The first phase was held on August 23, 24 and 25. Around 28.91 lakh candidates appeared for the examination during the first phase. The second phase was held on August 30 and 31 for around 19.26 lakh candidates. The result was announced in November 2024. The document verification was held in December 2024.

Those candidates who have qualified the PST/DV are eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test.

This recruitment drive will fill up 60244 posts in the organization. The registration process was held from December 27, 2023 to January 16, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.

Official Notice Here

Exam and College Guide
