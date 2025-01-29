Bank of Maharashtra Officers Recruitment 2025: Apply for 172 Manager posts at bankofmaharashtra.in, direct link here

Bank of Maharashtra has invited applications for Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 172 posts in the organisation. Bank of Maharashtra Officers Recruitment 2025: Apply for 172 Manager posts(Bloomberg/Picture for representation)

The registration process begins on January 29 and will end on February 17, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification and age limit can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection will be through examination (if required) and personal interview / discussion. A preliminary screening of applications may be carried out by the Bank to shortlist eligible candidates with reference to candidate’s qualifications, suitability / experience etc. Final Selection will be on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in personal interview / discussion. The allocation of marks for personal Interview is 100. The candidate should score minimum 50 marks (45 in case of SC/ST/PwBD) to qualify in the interview.

Application fees

The application fee for UR/ EWS/ OBC category is ₹1180/- and application fee for SC/ST/PwBD categort is ₹118/-. The payment should be done through online mode.

Helpline Number

In case of any problem in filling up the online application form, payment of fee / intimation charges, interview call letter contact helpdesk no. 020-25614561 & may be lodged on email bomrpcell@mahabank.co.in . Candidates should mention “Bank of Maharashtra- Recruitment Project 2024-25 ~ Phase II” in the subject of the email. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Maharashtra.