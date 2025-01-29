CBSE Recruitment 2025: Application window for 212 Superintendent, Junior Assistant posts closes on Jan 31, direct link

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, will be closing the registration window for recruitment of Superintendent & Junior Assistant posts on Friday, January 31, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment process can submit their application forms on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Recruitment 2025: Registration window for 212 Superintendent, Junior Assistant posts will close on January 31, 2025.

Direct link to apply for Superintendent & Junior Assistant posts

The CBSE, through this recruitment drive, aims to fill up 212 posts in the organisation.

Candidates must note here that they will need to pay an examination fee while applying for the recruitment drive. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards and Internet Banking.

The fee for Unreserved/OBC/EWS category is ₹800/- for each post.

However, candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen/ Women/ Departmental categories are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Selection Process

The selection process for Superintendent post includes two tier examination followed by Skill Test (qualifying in nature). Based on the marks scored in objective (MCQ) type (OMR Based) Tier-1 exam, the candidates in the ratio of 1:10 shall be allowed to appear in Tier-2 written (descriptive) exam.

Similarly, the selection process for Junior Assistant post comprises of Tier-1 (MCQ) examination, followed by Skill Test which is qualifying in nature. Candidates will be called for Skill Test (qualifying in nature) in the ratio of 1:5.on the basis of performance in Tier-1 (MCQ) Examination.

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Here are the steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the CBSE Recruitment 2025:

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in. On the home page, click on the CBSE Recruitment 2025 link. Enter your login credentials and submit. Fill out the application form and make the payment of fee. Click on submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.