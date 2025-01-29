IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 456 posts at iocl.com, direct link here

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 456 posts in the organisation. IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 456 posts, direct link here(HT file)

The registration process started on January 24 and will end on February 13, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification is different for each discipline. The detailed notification available here has the educational qualification.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 24 years as on January 31, 2025. Candidates belonging to PwBD categories shall be given age relaxation up to 10 years (up to 15 years for SC/ST and up to 13 years for OBC-NCL candidates).

Selection Process

Candidates registered on NAPS/NATS portal, and applying against the notification shall be considered for selection. There will be no written Test/Interview.Merit list of all the candidates who have applied against a respective post in the portal and meeting the eligibility criteria shall be prepared based on the percentage of marks secured in the prescribed qualification for the post. Candidates successfully qualifying document verification and Pre-engagement medical fitness shall be adjudged suitable for engagement and shall be issued offer of Engagement for Apprenticeship Training.

Apprenticeship Training

The period of Apprenticeship Training is 12 months for all disciplines. Upon completion of the apprenticeship period, the Corporation shall have no obligation to offer employment to such apprentices NOR can an Apprentice claim right for employment on the grounds of completion of Apprenticeship. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IOCL.