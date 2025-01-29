Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 456 posts at iocl.com, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 29, 2025 11:31 AM IST

IOCL will recruit for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through iocl.com. 

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 456 posts in the organisation.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 456 posts, direct link here(HT file)
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 456 posts, direct link here(HT file)

The registration process started on January 24 and will end on February 13, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification is different for each discipline. The detailed notification available here has the educational qualification.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 24 years as on January 31, 2025. Candidates belonging to PwBD categories shall be given age relaxation up to 10 years (up to 15 years for SC/ST and up to 13 years for OBC-NCL candidates).

IGNOU, SBI join hands to launch placement drive on Feb 11, know about job details, eligibility and more

Selection Process

Candidates registered on NAPS/NATS portal, and applying against the notification shall be considered for selection. There will be no written Test/Interview.Merit list of all the candidates who have applied against a respective post in the portal and meeting the eligibility criteria shall be prepared based on the percentage of marks secured in the prescribed qualification for the post. Candidates successfully qualifying document verification and Pre-engagement medical fitness shall be adjudged suitable for engagement and shall be issued offer of Engagement for Apprenticeship Training.

Apprenticeship Training

The period of Apprenticeship Training is 12 months for all disciplines. Upon completion of the apprenticeship period, the Corporation shall have no obligation to offer employment to such apprentices NOR can an Apprentice claim right for employment on the grounds of completion of Apprenticeship. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IOCL.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply 

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On