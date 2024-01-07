close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / UP Police Recruitment 2024: Apply for 930 Computer Operator posts till Jan 28

UP Police Recruitment 2024: Apply for 930 Computer Operator posts till Jan 28

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 07, 2024 05:24 PM IST

UPPRPB begins online application process for Grade-A Computer Officer recruitment.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of Grade-A Computer Officer today January 8. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is January 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Recruitment 2024: Apply for 930 Computer Officer Grade-A posts before January 28
UP Police Recruitment 2024: Apply for 930 Computer Officer Grade-A posts before January 28

Candidates will be able to edit the applictaion form till January 30.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

UP Police Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 930 posts of Computer Operator Grade-A in Uttar Pradesh Police-2023.

UP Police Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates should be between 18 and 28 years old, as of July 1, 2023.

UP Police Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is 400.

Direct link to apply

UP Police Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Direct recruitment

Next click on the “Direct recruitment to the posts of Computer Operator Grade-A-2023. Number of posts: 930. Last date of application: (28-01-2024)”.

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Download and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out