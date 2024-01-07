UP Police Recruitment 2024: Apply for 930 Computer Operator posts till Jan 28

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of Grade-A Computer Officer today January 8. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is January 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. UP Police Recruitment 2024: Apply for 930 Computer Officer Grade-A posts before January 28

Candidates will be able to edit the applictaion form till January 30.

UP Police Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 930 posts of Computer Operator Grade-A in Uttar Pradesh Police-2023.

UP Police Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates should be between 18 and 28 years old, as of July 1, 2023.

UP Police Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹400.

UP Police Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Direct recruitment

Next click on the “Direct recruitment to the posts of Computer Operator Grade-A-2023. Number of posts: 930. Last date of application: (28-01-2024)”.

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Download and take the print for future reference.