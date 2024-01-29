UP Police SI, ASI Recruitment 2024 application date extended till Jan 31

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has extended the application date for Sub Inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Police till January 31. However, candidates can submit the application fee and make corrections to the application form by February 1. Candidates can apply online through the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can submit the application fee and make corrections to the application form by February 1.

UP Police SI, ASI Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 921 Sub Inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) vacancies of which 268 are for the post of Sub-Inspector (Confidential) while 449 vacancies are for the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) post and the other 204 vacancies are for the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) post.

UP Police SI, ASI recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of the board at uppbpb.gov.in.

On the homepage, click the SI and ASI recruitment application link.

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill out your form, make payment, and upload documents.

Submit the form and download the final page.