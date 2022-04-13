Home / Education / Employment News / UP Police SI PST/DV dates out, admit cards from April 16 at uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police SI PST/DV dates out, admit cards from April 16 at uppbpb.gov.in

  • UP Police SI PST/DV will begin on April 19, 2022 and admit cards will be released at 10 am on April 16 at uppbpb.gov.in.
UP Police SI, ASI PST/DV from April 19, admit cards on April 16 at uppbpb.gov.in(HT file)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 06:05 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has announced the schedule for document verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for candidates who have qualified in the written examination for Sub Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and other posts. 

UP Police SI PST/DV will begin on April 19, 2022 and admit cards will be released at 10 am on April 16 at uppbpb.gov.in. 

The schedule has been released in the order of roll number and date wise. Here are the direct links:

&lt;strong&gt;Date wise schedule&lt;/strong&gt;

&lt;strong&gt;Roll number wise schedule&lt;/strong&gt;

A total of 4,543 candidates have been shortlisted for document verification and physical test. 

How to download UP Police SI PST/DV schedule

  1. Go to uppbpb.gov.in.
  2. The link to download the schedule is available on the home page. Click on it. 
  3. Download the roll number wise/date wise schedule. 

For more information, read the official notification

