close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / UP Police SI Recruitment 2023: Registration for 921 posts begins on January 7 at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police SI Recruitment 2023: Registration for 921 posts begins on January 7 at uppbpb.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 29, 2023 10:41 AM IST

UP Police will recruit for Sub Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply at uppbpb.gov.in from January 7 onwards.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB has invited applications for Sub Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 921 posts in the organization.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2023: Registration for 921 posts begins on January 7
UP Police SI Recruitment 2023: Registration for 921 posts begins on January 7

Read below for eligibility, selection process, important dates and other details below.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: January 7, 2024
  • Closing date of application: January 28, 2024

Vacancy Details

  • Sub-Inspector (Confidential): 268 posts
  • Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk): 449 posts
  • Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts): 204 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 28 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test. The written test will be for 400 marks, and the duration of the exam is 2.30 hours. The exam will comprise of 200 questions.

Application Fees

The application fees is 400/- for all candidates. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out