UP Police SI Recruitment 2023: Registration for 921 posts begins on January 7 at uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police will recruit for Sub Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply at uppbpb.gov.in from January 7 onwards.
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB has invited applications for Sub Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 921 posts in the organization.
Read below for eligibility, selection process, important dates and other details below.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: January 7, 2024
- Closing date of application: January 28, 2024
Vacancy Details
- Sub-Inspector (Confidential): 268 posts
- Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk): 449 posts
- Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts): 204 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 28 years of age.
Selection Process
The selection process will comprise of written test. The written test will be for 400 marks, and the duration of the exam is 2.30 hours. The exam will comprise of 200 questions.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹400/- for all candidates. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.