UPNHM CHO recruitment 2024: Applictaion begins for 5582 posts, apply link here

Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (NHM) has invited applictaion for 5582 Community Health Officer(CHO) posts. The applictaion process commenced today, January 29 and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 7. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at upnrhm.gov.in. Apply for UPNHM CHO recruitment 2024 before February 7

UPNHM CHO recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5582 contractual vacancies of Community Health Officer (CHO).

UPNHM CHO recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates are not required to pay the applictaion fee.

UPNHM CHO recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates should be between the ages of 21 and 40.

UPNHM CHO recruitment 2024 eligibility criteria: Candidates who have completed B.Sc. (Nursing) with the integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses(CCHN) OR Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course with integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University from academic year 2020 onwards shall be eligible to apply.

UPNHM CHO recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upnrhm.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the opportunity link

Next, click on the apply link for “Recruitment of Community Health Officer (CHO).”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the applictaion form

Take print for future reference.