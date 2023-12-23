close_game
UPPBPB UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration for 60244 posts begins on December 27 at uppbpb.gov.in

UPPBPB UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration for 60244 posts begins on December 27 at uppbpb.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 23, 2023 04:45 PM IST

UP Police will recruit candidates for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply from December 27 onwards for 60244 posts.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB has invited applications for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 60244 posts in the organization.

The registration process will begin on December 27 and will end on January 16, 2024. The last date for payment of application fees is till January 18, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy details

  • Unreserved: 24102 posts
  • EWS: 6024 posts
  • OBC: 16264 posts
  • Scheduled Caste: 12650
  • Scheduled Tribe: 1204 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 10 or Class 12 from a recognized Board of Institute. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 22 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises written examination. The total mark is 300 on the written test, and the duration of the examination is for 2 hours. Those candidates who will qualify the written test will have to appear for the Physical Standard Test and Document Verification followed by Physical efficiency Test.

Application Fees

The application fees is 400/- for all candidates. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.

Detailed Notification Here

Exam and College Guide
